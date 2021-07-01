Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $2.54 Million in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 149,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 107,210 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 741.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,909,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.29.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AVB opened at $208.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $216.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

