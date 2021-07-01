Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $2.17 Million in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter worth $30,000,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter worth $10,000,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter worth $7,500,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,305,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,289,000.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GIIXU opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.86.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIIXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.