Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $1.84 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 184,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at $327,000.

Shares of CFFVU stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

