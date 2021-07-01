Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA: MC):

7/1/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €700.00 ($823.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/1/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €800.00 ($941.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/30/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €695.00 ($817.65) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €555.00 ($652.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €748.00 ($880.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €750.00 ($882.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €695.00 ($817.65) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €685.00 ($805.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was given a new €700.00 ($823.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MC stock traded down €12.70 ($14.94) on Thursday, hitting €661.30 ($778.00). The stock had a trading volume of 556,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The company’s 50 day moving average is €646.51. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

