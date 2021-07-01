Wedbush Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.67). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.98) EPS.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.35.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $161.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $202.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,077,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $68,453.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 895,333 shares of company stock valued at $102,980,552. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

