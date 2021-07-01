Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 437,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,195,000 after acquiring an additional 108,800 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

XEL opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $428,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

