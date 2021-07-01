Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 21,618 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,495 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,376,604 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $55,050,000 after buying an additional 104,454 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 13,474 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 288,721 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 37,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 806,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,245,000 after purchasing an additional 27,608 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

COP opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.