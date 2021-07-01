Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 1,852 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 97,038.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 34,934 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,026,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,129,000 after buying an additional 32,905 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $102.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.11.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.41.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

