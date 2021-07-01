Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 22,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.85.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.42.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.67 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.