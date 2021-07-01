Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,482,000 after buying an additional 207,577 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,233,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in M&T Bank by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $145.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

