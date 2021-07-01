Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,286,000 after buying an additional 53,493 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,049,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,687,000 after buying an additional 75,696 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $131.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.02.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $2,043,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,485,147 shares of company stock valued at $104,491,521 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

