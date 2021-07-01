WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Stock Price Down 0.6%

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK) was down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €4.80 ($5.65) and last traded at €4.86 ($5.72). Approximately 2,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.89 ($5.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.63, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $678.54 million and a P/E ratio of 38.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €4.73.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

