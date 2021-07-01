Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,268,000 after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watsco stock opened at $286.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.04. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.40 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.