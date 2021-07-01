Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $6.62

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $6.38. Waterdrop shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WDH shares. CLSA started coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc operates technology platforms for insurance and healthcare service markets. It operates independent third-party insurance platform for health and life insurance; and medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms, as well as provides insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

