Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of WMG opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently -73.85%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

