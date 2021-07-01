VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Shares Sold by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,189 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of VYNE Therapeutics worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 368.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 25,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VYNE. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 12,500 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

VYNE opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 375.26% and a negative net margin of 1,009.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

