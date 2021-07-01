Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,489,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $174.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.57. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $114.33 and a 1 year high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.33.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

