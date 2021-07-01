Vulcan Forged PYR Hits Market Capitalization of $37.08 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 72.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $37.08 million and approximately $273,204.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00006164 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00054342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00019225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.38 or 0.00710776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,677.08 or 0.07818244 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

