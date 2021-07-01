Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Barr E S & Co.

Barr E S & Co. lessened its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,013 shares during the period. Vornado Realty Trust makes up 0.9% of Barr E S & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $11,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 212,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,196,000 after acquiring an additional 174,369 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on VNO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.59. 12,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,486. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

