Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.
VLPNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Voestalpine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.
OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.25 and a beta of 1.30.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Voestalpine’s payout ratio is 50.00%.
About Voestalpine
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
Featured Article: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.