Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

VLPNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Voestalpine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Voestalpine’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.