Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) Short Interest Down 87.0% in June

Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the May 31st total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,488,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTTV stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,926,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,082,983. Viva Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Viva Entertainment Group alerts:

Viva Entertainment Group Company Profile

Viva Entertainment Group Inc develops and markets Internet protocol television over the top application for connected TV's, desktop computers, tablets, and smart phones. The company is based in Briarwood, New York.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Viva Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.