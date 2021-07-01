Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) Short Interest Down 87.0% in June

Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the May 31st total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,488,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTTV stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,926,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,082,983. Viva Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.
Viva Entertainment Group Company Profile
