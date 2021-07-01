Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $114,870,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $110,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 715.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,218,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,526 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 17,341.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,017,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $53,523,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

In other news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

