Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,600 shares, an increase of 79.9% from the May 31st total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:NCV traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $6.22. 4,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,962. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCV. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,352,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 327,376 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 457,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 316,031 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,531,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 224,565 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,183,000.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

