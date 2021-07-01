Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 81.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,316 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,817,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,705,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,239,000 after purchasing an additional 111,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,298,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

VIR stock opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of -1.72. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIR. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,802.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $63,291.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,242.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,993 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

