Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the May 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vinci currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Vinci stock opened at $26.76 on Thursday. Vinci has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.18.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

