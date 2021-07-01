Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 387.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VKIN opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.55. Viking Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.31.

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 4,896.40% and a negative net margin of 231.79%. The company had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter.

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

