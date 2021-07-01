Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 199.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,124 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,286,000 after buying an additional 53,493 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,049,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,687,000 after buying an additional 75,696 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,485,147 shares of company stock worth $104,491,521. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.02. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

