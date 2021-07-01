Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 14,880 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,880 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $4,481,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 254,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $95.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

