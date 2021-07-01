Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 272.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,029 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 375,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after buying an additional 229,832 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC stock opened at $140.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $141.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.