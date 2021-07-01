Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.31 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,325,770 shares of company stock valued at $747,770,138. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $347.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.86. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $358.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

