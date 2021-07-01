Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,525 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $476.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.18 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $195.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total value of $242,581.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,250. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

