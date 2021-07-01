Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 14,341 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,467,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,010,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $105.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.56 and a beta of 0.67. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $70.90 and a 52 week high of $106.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.04.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vicor by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,051,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,451,000 after purchasing an additional 124,668 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Vicor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

