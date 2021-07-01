Viacoin Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $11.50 million and approximately $174,109.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001422 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.32 or 0.00410967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000542 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,555 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

