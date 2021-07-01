Vesal Michael Missaghie Sells 13,000 Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Director Vesal Michael Missaghie sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total transaction of C$130,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$905,097.17.

Vesal Michael Missaghie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Vesal Michael Missaghie sold 13,000 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total transaction of C$130,335.40.

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$9.62 on Thursday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$7.09 and a 12-month high of C$10.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$311.70 million and a PE ratio of -29.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

