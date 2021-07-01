Veritex Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Veritex in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $35.41 on Thursday. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veritex by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 290,357 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,104,000 after buying an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth about $40,631,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,225,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,103,000 after buying an additional 40,489 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 57.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,916,000 after buying an additional 378,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Veritex news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,469.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $540,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,941,100.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

