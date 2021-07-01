Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.20.

Shares of VCYT opened at $39.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,883 shares of company stock valued at $702,073. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $160,015,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Veracyte by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,351,000 after acquiring an additional 865,112 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 689.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 981,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,750,000 after acquiring an additional 857,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $39,716,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

