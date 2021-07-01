Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.26 Million

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to post sales of $24.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.01 million and the highest is $24.50 million. Venus Concept posted sales of $17.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year sales of $103.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.58 million to $103.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $125.43 million, with estimates ranging from $122.70 million to $128.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

In related news, CEO Domenic Serafino bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,944.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 16,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $53,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 1,390.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 147,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

VERO stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $168.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.49. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venus Concept (VERO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.