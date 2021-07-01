Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to post sales of $24.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.01 million and the highest is $24.50 million. Venus Concept posted sales of $17.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year sales of $103.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.58 million to $103.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $125.43 million, with estimates ranging from $122.70 million to $128.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

In related news, CEO Domenic Serafino bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,944.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 16,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $53,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 1,390.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 147,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

VERO stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $168.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.49. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

