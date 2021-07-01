Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Ventas stock opened at $57.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.40, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas has a 52 week low of $33.82 and a 52 week high of $59.75.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.16.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

