Ventas (NYSE:VTR) PT Raised to $63.00 at Scotiabank

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VTR. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,760. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ventas has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $59.75.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Ventas by 474.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

