Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Receives $3.32 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.85.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNTR. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 1,140,957 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 20,568 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 48,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Venator Materials by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 263,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Venator Materials stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $505.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.90. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.70 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

