Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $317.45.

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,317 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,032,000 after purchasing an additional 612,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,015 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,512,000 after purchasing an additional 424,658 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,227,000 after purchasing an additional 139,672 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV traded down $9.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,516. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.06. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 122.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $232.44 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.