VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to announce sales of $550,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $840,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $180,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 205.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $3.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $6.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $49.84 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $121.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 268.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 61,786 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth about $541,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $851.55 million, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.01. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

