Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman Sells 4,750 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $115,757.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,116.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeff Fairman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $213,750.00.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.65. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth $973,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 6.7% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 357,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.2% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,865,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,350,000 after buying an additional 155,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 60.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 38,960 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

