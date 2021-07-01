Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 141,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,017,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VXRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vaxart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $915.79 million, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $713,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 10.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 75,471 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 70.6% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter worth $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 95.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 110,625 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter worth $1,197,000. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

