Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VXRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Vaxart stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $915.79 million, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vaxart will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1,194.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 32.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

