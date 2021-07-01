Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Short Interest Down 65.0% in June

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the May 31st total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 201.5 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vantage Towers has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $33.15 on Thursday. Vantage Towers has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $33.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

