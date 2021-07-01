Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires 11 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in NVR were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth $150,865,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of NVR by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,606,000 after acquiring an additional 36,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NVR by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Tikehau Investment Management lifted its position in shares of NVR by 3,279.2% in the fourth quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 12,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of NVR by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,005,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NVR. Wolfe Research began coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded up $44.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5,017.50. 132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,759. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,864.51. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,158.88 and a 12-month high of $5,308.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $44.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.