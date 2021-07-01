Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $80.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.80.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.