Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.176 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTC opened at $92.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $88.26 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 578.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

