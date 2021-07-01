Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Up 81.1% in June

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the May 31st total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,773,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.36. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

